Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $134.89 on Friday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

