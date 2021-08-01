Kwmg LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.