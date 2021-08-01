WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.