Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $403.18 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.83.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

