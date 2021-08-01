Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $240.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

