Kwmg LLC Purchases 4,287 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

NYSE:CAH opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.