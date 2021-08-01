Short Interest in ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Grows By 63.2%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ZENYF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

