TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of -363.44. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

