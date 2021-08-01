$146.75 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $146.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.53 million to $146.96 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $150.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $593.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

