Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in July

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the June 30th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 950.2 days.

Shares of TWODF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

A number of research firms have commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

