The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.