Pendal Group Limited Sells 11,772 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Pentair were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

