Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,092 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $44,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.