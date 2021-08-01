Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratos AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $103,770,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNB stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

