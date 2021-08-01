Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.22 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $45,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 190.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 140.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $15,953,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $168.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.