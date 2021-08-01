Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Volume Tops $18,385.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $908,523.20 and approximately $18,385.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.33 or 0.00511969 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00141025 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

