Hathor (HTR) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and $1.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00101869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.92 or 0.99989073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00821167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

