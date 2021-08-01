Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT at $10.75

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

