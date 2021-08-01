Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.46. Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Prothena by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

