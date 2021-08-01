51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

51job stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49. 51job has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

