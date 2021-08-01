Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Thales stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Thales currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

