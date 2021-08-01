MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $780.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.67.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $626.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

