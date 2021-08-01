MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $780.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.67.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $626.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.