Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of HII opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

