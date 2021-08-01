Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

JBFCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of JBFCY stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

