Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce $172.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.90 million and the highest is $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $643.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

