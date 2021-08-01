Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

