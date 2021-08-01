Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LDDAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Lida Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

Get Lida Resources alerts:

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lida Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lida Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.