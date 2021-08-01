Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:LDDAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Lida Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.
Lida Resources Company Profile
