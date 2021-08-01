Short Interest in Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Expands By 63.6%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGLO stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Coro Global has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

