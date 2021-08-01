FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of FE opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

