Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

