CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.