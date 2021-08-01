OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.