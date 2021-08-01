Aegis Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Evogene alerts:

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.