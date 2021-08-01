Aegis Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of EVGN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
