KeyCorp Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $324.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $297.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

