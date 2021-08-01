Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

