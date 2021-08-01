The Southern (NYSE:SO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. The Southern updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

