Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $814.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

