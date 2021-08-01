Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $637.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

