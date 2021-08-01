Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.52 million.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $637.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
