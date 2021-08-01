Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.35 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

