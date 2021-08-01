Doctors Coin (DRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.34 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $195.11 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.