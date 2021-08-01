B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 4,923 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NiSource were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3,146.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 320,807 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 70,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after buying an additional 913,006 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

