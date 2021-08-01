B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 2,006 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in First American Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,240 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

