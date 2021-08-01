Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

