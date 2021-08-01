B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $195,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,598,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $358.92 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

