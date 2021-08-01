B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,327 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

CHRW opened at $89.17 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

