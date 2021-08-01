B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 9,760 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $51.15 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

