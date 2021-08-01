Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

