37,408 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NUVB stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

