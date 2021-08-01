Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $285.51 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

