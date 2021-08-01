5,668 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amdocs by 178.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

